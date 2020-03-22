Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,400

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,450 ($58.54) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,265.35 ($56.11).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 3,212 ($42.25) on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,374 ($44.38) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,844.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,161.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total value of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

