Jeanna Steele Sells 8,140 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $66,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,960 shares in the company, valued at $375,493.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,376 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $12,205.12.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Jeanna Steele sold 488 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $10,291.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $8.36 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 628,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sunrun by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 206,766 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from to in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.