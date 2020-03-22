Jay N. Levine Acquires 20,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Director Jay N. Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $437,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at $58,496,595.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92. OneMain Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $2.83 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in OneMain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in OneMain by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.15.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.