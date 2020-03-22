Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of East West Bancorp worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $29.55 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

