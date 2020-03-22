Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 38,996 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,996 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPRE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 228.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 105,446 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 17.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 40.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 138,294 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPRE opened at $6.04 on Friday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $575.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Sid Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. Also, CEO Daniel V. Malloy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 59,026 shares of company stock worth $487,422. 9.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

