Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 2,931 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after purchasing an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.