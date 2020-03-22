Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,621 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.14.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $371.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.68. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $343.15 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

