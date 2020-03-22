Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,898 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Aaron’s worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

NYSE AAN opened at $15.00 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.