Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,949 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Astronics worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRO. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 922,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 841,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 711,435 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 234,293 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 342,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 201,436 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 1,190.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 150,592 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Astronics stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $311.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.