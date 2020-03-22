Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,817 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 598.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 265,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. UMB Financial Corp has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

