Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 5,608 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Cabot worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 57,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

