Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 127.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,905 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of International Game Technology worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGT. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4,856.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after buying an additional 8,125,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after buying an additional 949,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,138,000 after buying an additional 733,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 501,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $841.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.62%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

IGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

