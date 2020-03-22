Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 200.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,912 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 343.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.84 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.91%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

