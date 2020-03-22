Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $9.94 Million Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1,238.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 104,379 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in United Continental by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.