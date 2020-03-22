Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,320 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average is $107.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $70,306.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $474,983.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,504 shares of company stock worth $1,225,413 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

