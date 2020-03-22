Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $9.26 Million Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Nuance Communications worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,243.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NUAN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

