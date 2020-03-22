Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Masonite International worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Masonite International Corp has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

