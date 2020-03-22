Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149,123 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $32.74 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $145.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.