Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 215,474 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTRX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 535,168 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 73.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 736,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 619,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 112,051 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,198 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $644,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $348,724 in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTRX shares. BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Retrophin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of Retrophin stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. Retrophin Inc has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $479.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

