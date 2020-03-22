Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,922 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Trueblue worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 79,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trueblue by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Trueblue by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 23,477 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Trueblue by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trueblue by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 574,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBI opened at $13.15 on Friday. Trueblue Inc has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $552.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trueblue’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBI. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

