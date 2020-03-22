Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $10.32 Million Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Varex Imaging worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VREX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

