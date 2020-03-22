Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 516,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Liberty Latin America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LILAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

