Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 3,269 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Godaddy worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after buying an additional 2,409,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after buying an additional 1,094,328 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth $36,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after buying an additional 530,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the third quarter worth $32,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $40,486.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.