Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 213,067 Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,067 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. BidaskClub lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.32 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $116,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 132,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,050. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.