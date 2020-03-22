Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Herc by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 239,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $10,524,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 911.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,485,000 after acquiring an additional 763,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Herc by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Herc stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.