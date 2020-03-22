Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 289.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,125 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Ambarella worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ambarella by 115.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ambarella by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $82,385.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $257,606.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,735,364.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,398. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.19. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

