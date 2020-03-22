Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 44,648 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Banner by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $30.25 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

