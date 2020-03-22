Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 354,178 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,178 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 81,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 183,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,541 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTO. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $7.00 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $426.55 million, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

