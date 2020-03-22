Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.27.

Several research firms recently commented on JEC. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.