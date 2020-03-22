J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Upgraded by Shore Capital to “Buy”

Shore Capital upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J Sainsbury to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of J Sainsbury to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 263.60 ($3.47) in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 240.69 ($3.17).

SBRY opened at GBX 205.80 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 201.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of £201.30 ($264.80). The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 114.33.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

