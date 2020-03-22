iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,476 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ERUS opened at $24.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.