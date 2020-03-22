Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.