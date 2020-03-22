IQE (IQEPF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

IQEPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of IQE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. IQE has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

