IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IPGP. TheStreet downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.

IPGP stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.89. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

