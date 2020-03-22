IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IPGP. TheStreet downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.82.
IPGP stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.89. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $182.17.
In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
