Investors Purchase High Volume of LKQ Put Options (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,832 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 551% compared to the average volume of 589 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. LKQ has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

