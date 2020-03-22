Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,696 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,543% compared to the average daily volume of 225 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on RICK. ValuEngine raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $27.79.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

