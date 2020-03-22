Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 7,335 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,630 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $744,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $2,027,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,058,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after buying an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

