Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 17,049 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,524 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $15.25 on Friday. Mylan has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 508.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

