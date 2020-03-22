Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,070 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the typical daily volume of 558 put options.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MTOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.
MTOR stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.
