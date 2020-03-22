Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,327,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 277,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $5.56 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $874.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.97%.

In related news, COO David B. Lyle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

