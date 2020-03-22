Interzone Price Hits $0.0001 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Interzone coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,236.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.02126609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.56 or 0.03536583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00612560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00667004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00079643 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00025363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00526012 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016090 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

