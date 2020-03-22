International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of International Paper worth $21,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in International Paper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 100,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in International Paper by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 94,467 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $47.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

