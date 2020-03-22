Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 1,741.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,698 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intelsat were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Intelsat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intelsat by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 162,196 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intelsat by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:I opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $255.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.20. Intelsat SA has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

I has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

