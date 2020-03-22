Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.42% of Insperity worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

