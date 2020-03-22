Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,319,300.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $1,444,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $1,729,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,673,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total transaction of $1,787,300.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00.

NYSE:CRM opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

