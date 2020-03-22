Insider Selling: Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Sells $245,352.77 in Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $245,352.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,320.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NTNX opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.62. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from to and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 694.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

