Insider Selling: New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Director Sells $267,600.00 in Stock

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NJR opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,807,000 after buying an additional 1,077,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,981,000 after buying an additional 188,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,083,000 after buying an additional 93,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,771,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,114,000 after buying an additional 165,279 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.