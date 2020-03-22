Insider Selling: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Sells $989,142.30 in Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $989,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. Medallia has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medallia by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.