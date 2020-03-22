Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $3,735,801.24 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 80,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $3,735,801.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,109.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Mark Evan Jones sold 16,991 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $931,446.62.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,963 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,036,138.32.

On Monday, February 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 28,862 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,443,100.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,188 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,197,577.24.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Mark Evan Jones sold 20,651 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $917,523.93.

On Friday, January 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,362 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $813,069.36.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,996 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,187,824.00.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.03 million, a P/E ratio of 115.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 234,230 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $7,275,000. Highside Global Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $7,262,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 555,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 98,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

