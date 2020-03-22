Insider Selling: Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) CFO Sells $327,980.00 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $143.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.98. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 113.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.09.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

